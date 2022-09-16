Brighton rape: Three arrested by police

Police said it took place between 12.30am to 1.30am and officers have now made three arrests in connection with the incident.

A 47-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of rape.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Meanwhile a 19-year-old man and a 20-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to rape, police said.

Police have launched an investigation following the incident in Brighton

Officers have increased patrols and presence in the area as part of the investigation.

Police said the victim is receiving support from specially-trained officers. Information and support for victims of rape and serious sexual assault is available on the Sussex Police website here.

Detectives have appealed for witnesses or anyone who may have seen something suspicious in the area at the time to come forward.