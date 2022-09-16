Brighton rape: Three arrested by police
Police are investigating a report of a rape of a woman at The Level in Brighton in the early hours of today (Friday, September 16).
Police said it took place between 12.30am to 1.30am and officers have now made three arrests in connection with the incident.
A 47-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of rape.
Meanwhile a 19-year-old man and a 20-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to rape, police said.
Officers have increased patrols and presence in the area as part of the investigation.
Police said the victim is receiving support from specially-trained officers. Information and support for victims of rape and serious sexual assault is available on the Sussex Police website here.
Detectives have appealed for witnesses or anyone who may have seen something suspicious in the area at the time to come forward.
Anyone with information should report it to Sussex Police online or call 101 and quote Operation Motto.