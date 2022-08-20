Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sussex Police said the incident happened about 4am on Friday (August 19).

The victim was ‘attempting to order a cab’ near the junction of Preston Park Avenue, police said.

A spokesperson added: “She was approached by a man who grabbed her and sexual assaulted her before making off.”

Sussex Police is appealing for witnesses to the incident to come forward

Police said a man has been on suspicion of sexual assault.

"The 59-year-old man has been questioned and released on bail until September 14, while enquiries are continuing,” the spokesperson added.

The victim is being supported by specialist trained officers, police said.

Detective Inspector Laura Hillier-Diamond said: “This was a nasty attack and the victim is very distressed.

"We are appealing for witnesses to the incident to come forward, particularly any motorists travelling along the A23 Preston Road around this time who may have dashcam footage which could help our investigation.

“We have our neighbourhood policing teams in the area and ask anyone who has any information or concerns to speak to them.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information is asked to report online or ring 101 quoting serial 576 of 19/08.

