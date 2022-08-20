Brighton sexual assault: Man arrested after alleged attack on woman attempting to order taxi
A man has been arrested after a ‘nasty’ sexual assault was reported in Brighton.
Sussex Police said the incident happened about 4am on Friday (August 19).
The victim was ‘attempting to order a cab’ near the junction of Preston Park Avenue, police said.
A spokesperson added: “She was approached by a man who grabbed her and sexual assaulted her before making off.”
Police said a man has been on suspicion of sexual assault.
"The 59-year-old man has been questioned and released on bail until September 14, while enquiries are continuing,” the spokesperson added.
The victim is being supported by specialist trained officers, police said.
Detective Inspector Laura Hillier-Diamond said: “This was a nasty attack and the victim is very distressed.
"We are appealing for witnesses to the incident to come forward, particularly any motorists travelling along the A23 Preston Road around this time who may have dashcam footage which could help our investigation.