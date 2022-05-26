Brighton stabbing incident: four arrested have been released while enquiries continue

Sussex Police has confirmed that four people arrested after reports of a stabbing in Grand Parade, Brighton, have been released while enquiries continue.
A police spokesman said officers were called around 3.10am on Tuesday (May 24) and found a man having suffered an injury to his leg. He was taken to hospital by the ambulance service for treatment, police said.
The spokesman added: “Enquiries carried out at the scene led to the identification of a number of suspects and four people were arrested nearby.
"A 34-year-old woman from Brighton, a 32-year-old man from Brighton and two men aged 34 and 29 of no fixed address were arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent."
Today (Thursday, May 26) a police spokesman said all four had been released on conditional bail while enquiries continue.