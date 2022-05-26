Brighton stabbing incident: four arrested have been released while enquiries continue

Sussex Police has confirmed that four people arrested after reports of a stabbing in Grand Parade, Brighton, have been released while enquiries continue.

A police spokesman said officers were called around 3.10am on Tuesday (May 24) and found a man having suffered an injury to his leg. He was taken to hospital by the ambulance service for treatment, police said.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The spokesman added: “Enquiries carried out at the scene led to the identification of a number of suspects and four people were arrested nearby.

Police sealed off an area near Grand Parade after the reports of a stabbing on Tuesday (May 24)

"A 34-year-old woman from Brighton, a 32-year-old man from Brighton and two men aged 34 and 29 of no fixed address were arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent."