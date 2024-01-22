BREAKING

Brighton swimming pool dog attack: Police appeal after woman suffers leg and hand injuries

A woman was left injured after a dog attack at an East Sussex swimming pool, police have said.
By Sam Morton
Published 22nd Jan 2024, 15:43 GMT
Sussex Police said the incident was reported at Prince Regent Swimming Pool in North Street, Brighton, between 5.30pm and 5.40pm on Thursday, January 11.

The police force has now released a CCTV image of a person of interest.

“Do you recognise this man?” the appeal read.

Police have released a CCTV image of a person of interest after a dog attack at Prince Regent Swimming Pool. Photo: Sussex PolicePolice have released a CCTV image of a person of interest after a dog attack at Prince Regent Swimming Pool. Photo: Sussex Police
"We would like to speak to him in connection with a reported dog attack.

"The victim – a 40-year-old woman – sustained injuries to her leg and hand.”

If you have any information, recognise the man or witnessed the incident, please contact the police online, or call 101, quoting serial 995 of 11/01.