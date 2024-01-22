A woman was left injured after a dog attack at an East Sussex swimming pool, police have said.

Sussex Police said the incident was reported at Prince Regent Swimming Pool in North Street, Brighton, between 5.30pm and 5.40pm on Thursday, January 11.

The police force has now released a CCTV image of a person of interest.

“Do you recognise this man?” the appeal read.

Police have released a CCTV image of a person of interest after a dog attack at Prince Regent Swimming Pool. Photo: Sussex Police

"We would like to speak to him in connection with a reported dog attack.

"The victim – a 40-year-old woman – sustained injuries to her leg and hand.”