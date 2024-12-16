Sussex Police said on Sunday evening (December 15) that its policing operation in Brighton city centre has concluded.

Photos taken before kick-off showed Brighton swarming with police officers, with a public protection order meaning that alcohol could be seized outside of licensed premises in the city.

"We’d like to thank the vast majority of fans who behaved responsibly before, during and after the game,” Sussex Police wrote on social media.

"On the day, officers made three arrests, those arrested remain in custody for offences which included drunk and disorderly behaviour and using threatening or abusive words or behaviour.

“Sussex Police works with partners including Southern Rail, the British Transport Police, Brighton and Hove Albion FC and the Premier League to help ensure the day is as safe as possible for everyone attending.”

The intense rivalry between the Seagulls and the Eagles sometimes leads to crowd trouble. A police officer was left injured, and multiple arrests were made, after incidents involving fans attending the match at the Amex last season.

1 . Brighton vs Crystal Palace: Photos show hundreds of police officers Brighton was swarming with police officers ahead of a Premier League match between Albion and Crystal Palace Photo: Eddie Mitchell

