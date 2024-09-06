Police are appealing for information after a woman reported being sexually assaulted by a man in East Sussex.

The incident occurred in New England Street, Brighton on August 11 at around 9.40pm.

The man reportedly followed the woman as she walked along New England Street near Sainsbury's.

He is described by Sussex Police as a teenager, of slim build and around 5'11". The force said he was wearing a white plain tracksuit and trainers.

Police are appealing for information after a woman reported being sexually assaulted by a man in New England Street, Brighton on August 11 at around 9.40pm. Picture by Jon Rigby

If you saw anything, have information or footage of the area, please contact police online or call 101 quoting reference 231 of 24/08.

