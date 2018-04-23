Britain’s Most Wanted list: sexual crimes

These are the people most wanted by police forces in the UK in relation to alleged sexual offences.

They appear on the Crimestoppers Most Wanted page - a 160-strong list of men and women wanted in connection with crimes across Britain.

Crimestoppers is a registered charity helping law enforcement to solve crimes. Crimestoppers pay cash rewards of up to £1,000 for information and, since its formation in 1988, nearly 134,000 arrests have been made as a result of tip-offs to the charity.

Unlike some countries, the UK doesn’t rank its most wanted list - crimes are not ranked by their severity and there is no ‘most wanted individual’. But, according to Crimestoppers: “The nature of the crime or the investigation will influence whether an appeal is featured.”

The 13 people on the most wanted list for connection to crimes of a sexual nature:

Maciej Filip Szmurlo

Possession of Indecent Images of Children

Crime location:Great Sutton, Ellesmere Port

CS reference:CS1603-13772

Police force: Cheshire

https://crimestoppers-uk.org/most-wanted/most-wanted-detail/?AppealId=50766



Fatah Benlaredj

Wanted for the rape of a 7-year-old girl.

Nickname:Samir

CS reference:CS0909-3345

Police force: Other Law Enforcement

https://crimestoppers-uk.org/most-wanted/most-wanted-detail/?AppealId=40273



Ali Benaun

Sexual Assault

Crime location:Timperley, Court Widnes

CS reference:CS1604-13788

Police force:Cheshire

https://crimestoppers-uk.org/most-wanted/most-wanted-detail/?AppealId=50782



Shaun Fox

Cambridgeshire Constabulary would like to speak to Shaun Fox regarding an incident which took place in Peterborough on 2nd April 2018

Crime location:Church Street, Stanground, Peterborough

Suspect name:Shaun Peter Graham Fox

Number of people involved:1

CS reference:CS1804-17277

Police force:Cambridgeshire

https://crimestoppers-uk.org/most-wanted/most-wanted-detail/?AppealId=54272



Greg Ofulue

Rape

Crime location:Foregate Street, Chester

CS reference:CS1704-16064

Police force:Cheshire

https://crimestoppers-uk.org/most-wanted/most-wanted-detail/?AppealId=53059





Maiwand Abbasi

Police are appealing for information as to the whereabouts of Maiwand Abbasi, 22, from Archer Road in Stevenage, who failed to appear at Cambridge Crown Court on 28/11/2014 in connection with a sexual offence.

Crime location:Stanborough Road, Welwyn Garden City

Suspect name:Maiwand Abbasi

CS reference:CS1704-16056

Police force:Hertfordshire

https://crimestoppers-uk.org/most-wanted/most-wanted-detail/?AppealId=53051



Hannan Ahmed

The suspect is wanted in relation to inappropriate sexual activity with a minor.

Crime location: Moulton, Northwich

CS reference:CS1604-13802

Police force:Cheshire

https://crimestoppers-uk.org/most-wanted/most-wanted-detail/?AppealId=50796





Leandro Felipe Kontreras-Soto

The suspect is wanted in relation to the rape of a woman.

Crime location:Crewe

Suspect name:Leandro Felipe Kontreras-Soto

CS reference:CS1604-13801

Police force:Cheshire

https://crimestoppers-uk.org/most-wanted/most-wanted-detail/?AppealId=50795



Rezgar Zengana

Rezgar Zengana was convicted of raping a 25 year old female.

Crime location:Glasgow

Suspect name:Rezgar Zengana

Nickname: Zengana uses various aliases including Abdul Qadar, Rusheer Ahmed, Syed Waq and Ali Kermin

CS reference:CS1003-4049

Police force:Other Law Enforcement

https://crimestoppers-uk.org/most-wanted/most-wanted-detail/?AppealId=40985



Costas Sampson

Crime type:Sexual crime

Wanted for rape and other offences.

Nickname:Kostas Sampson

CS reference:CS1208-8461

Police force:Other Law Enforcement

https://crimestoppers-uk.org/most-wanted/most-wanted-detail/?AppealId=45431



Filomeno Francisco

The suspect is wanted in relation to a sexual assault involving someone who was unable to give consent.

Crime location:Walthall Street, Crewe

Suspect name:Filomeno Francisco

CS reference:CS1604-13786

Police force:Cheshire

https://crimestoppers-uk.org/most-wanted/most-wanted-detail/?AppealId=50780



Tarsem Najjar Singh

Crime type:Sexual crime

Police in the Devon and Cornwall area are seeking 56-year-old man Tarsem Najjar Singh who is wanted for failing to comply with sex offender registration requirements and immigration offences.

He has failed to register a new address and has absconded from immigration services. A location of this male is sought to enable police and immigration services to take appropriate action for the offences he is wanted for, but also to ensure he is risk managed appropriately.

Crime location: Plymouth

Date: 12/02/2016

Suspect name: Tarsem Najjar Singh

Nickname: Tarsem Singh

CS reference: CS1607-14246

Police force: Devon and Cornwall

https://crimestoppers-uk.org/most-wanted/most-wanted-detail/?AppealId=51240



Paul Dunn

Suspect is wanted for the possession of indecent imagery of minors.

Crime location: Barnton, Northwich

Suspect name: Paul Dunn

CS reference: CS1604-13800

Police force: Cheshire

https://crimestoppers-uk.org/most-wanted/most-wanted-detail/?AppealId=50794





Police forces across the UK are responsible for the appeals that appear on the Crimestoppers Most Wanted page, uploading and removing entries and ensuring accuracy of any information provided.

Forces have strict controls to ensure that information provided is accurate. However, if you feel that an appeal is incorrect, contact Crimestoppers to let them know and they will pass this information to the relevant police force.