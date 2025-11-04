British Transport Police issue images after report of indecent exposure on train from Seaford to Brighton

Police said a man exposed himself on board a train from Seaford to London Road railway station in Brighton.

A BTP spokesperson said: “Between 4.30pm and 5.10pm on Wednesday 1 October a man was reported to have been exposing himself to passengers while sat in the train carriage. He left the train at London Road railway station.

“If you recognise this man or have any information about the incident please contact officers by texting 61016, or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 488 of 1 October. Information can also be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”