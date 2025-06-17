Vandals caused 'sustained significant damage' at Bexhill Sixth Form College sports pavilion, says Rother Police.

A spokesperson said: "We are appealing for information following an incident of vandalism at the sports pavilion on Gunters Lane, Bexhill sometime prior to the 14th June.

"Officers attended the site after reports of damage to the interior of the pavilion.

"The facility, which is used by local sports clubs and community groups, sustained significant damage including broken lights and doors, paint thrown inside, and water left running.

"This incident has had a disruptive impact on the community, and we are actively investigating several lines of enquiry to identify those responsible."

They added: "We are asking anyone who may have seen or heard anything unusual in the area near the sports field adjacent to Bexhill Academy to come forward. Even small details could assist our investigation."

People can report via the Sussex Police website or call 101 quoting Crime Reference No. 0792 14/06/2025. Or to remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

1 . Damage4.jpg The damage at Bexhill Sixth Form College Sports Pavilion. Pic: Rother Police Photo: Rother Police

