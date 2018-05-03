Browning jailed for 28 years for murdering his boss

Seaford man David Browning has been jailed for at least 28 years for the murder of his boss Jillian Howell, police said.

Browning, 52, was found guilty of murdering Miss Howell at her home in Sandgate Road, Brighton in October last year.

Murder victim Jill Howell SUS-170211-101709001

The jury took just two hours to find Browning guilty at Hove Crown Court yesterday (May 2), police said.

Sussex Police said Browning was told by Judge Christine Laing that he will serve a minimum of 28 years in prison in his sentencing hearing today (May 3).

A police spokesperson said: “Christine Laing told Browning he was a selfish man who depression had been exaggerated as a reason for stabbing Jill to death.

“She said his self-concern was apparent throughout the trial and he had shown little remorse while trying to blame others.

“He had made plans to kill her, murdered her in her own home in a ferocious attack and defiled her body. Everything was about him and his problems, and now Jill’s family had to suffer the irreversible consequences of his actions.”

Browning worked with Miss Howell at the University of Brighton’s payroll department.

