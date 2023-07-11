A builder from Sutton who ‘horrifically’ assaulted a woman in East Sussex has been given a six and a half year sentence, Police have confirmed.

Lee Norris, 51, of Buckhurst Avenue in Carshalton, Sutton, was arrested on Tuesday, November 8, after a he fled the scene of a collision with another vehicle.

A member of the public reported the collision and the driver was swiftly identified as Norris from video footage of the incident.

Officers traced him that evening to a property in Portslade, where they found a distressed woman with significant facial injuries. Despite the pain from her injuries and her fear of Norris she disclosed a sustained violent assault by Norris, who strangled and threatened to kill her if she reported it to the police.

Lee Norris, 51, of Buckhurst Avenue in Carshalton, Sutton, was arrested on Tuesday, November 8, after a he fled the scene of a collision with another vehicle. Picture: Sussex Police

Norris was found inside the address with blood on his hands and arrested on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm, making threats to kill, failing to stop after a road accident and driving without insurance.

He was later arrested further for intentional strangulation and failing to provide a specimen for analysis.

After being charged with all six offences, he pleaded guilty to each count at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, November 10, and was remanded in custody.

At Chichester Crown Court on Monday, 19 June, Norris was jailed for four years and six months, plus two years to be spent on extended licence after the court considered him to be dangerous.

He was also given a restraining order for six years and disqualified from driving for 63 months.

Detective Sergeant Jenny Pietersen, of Brighton and Hove’s Safeguarding Investigations Unit, said: “Lee Norris subjected his victim to a horrific assault and tried to escape punishment for his crimes by attempting to manipulate and intimidate her from prison. This was dealt with swiftly and robustly.

“He has now faced justice thanks to the bravery of his victim, the swift work of our officers responding to the initial emergency call and the diligent investigation that followed.

