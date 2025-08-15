A trio cutting a bike lock fled after builders working on a Bexhill church roof spotted and challenged them.

Builders working on Bexhill church roof spot trio cutting bike lock
A Rother Police spokesperson said: "Officers from the Neighbourhood Policing Team were called to the grounds of St Mary Magdalene’s Church in Bexhill, opposite the railway station, following a report of a suspicious incident involving a bicycle."
They added: "Builders working on the church roof observed three males cutting the lock from a bicycle. When challenged, the individuals abandoned the bike within the church grounds and fled the scene. Members of the church promptly contacted police and have since secured the bicycle in the hope that it can be returned to its rightful owner.
"A report has been formally recorded, and our reference number 1093 – 12/08/2025 should be quoted by anyone with information or who believes the bike may belong to them."