Burgess Hill Co-op robbery: Have you seen this man?

Around 10.50pm on Sunday, June 19, officers were called to the Co-operative on Wyvern Way following a report of a man entering the store with a knife and demanding money, police reported.

Sussex Police said the suspect took a bag of coins and left via a fire exit door. Thankfully, no one was physically harmed.

Police descirbed the man as approximately 6’ tall, of slim build and wearing a blue quilted jacket with a black hooded top underneath, slim fitted jogging bottoms and white Nike Airmax 95 trainers with a grey stripe along the side of them.

Police investigating a shop robbery in Burgess Hill have released a CCTV image of the suspect. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

He was wearing a white mask and black gloves, and carrying a yellow drawstring JD sports bag, Sussex Police added.

Police investigating the robbery are keen to speak to any witnesses, or anyone who may have seen the suspect in the vicinity around that time.

Anyone with information or any relevant CCTV or doorbell camera footage is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 1383 of 19/06.

Alternatively, members of the public can report information to police anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers online or by calling 0800 555 111.