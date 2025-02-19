Burgess Hill man who exposed himself on train jailed for a year, say British Transport Police

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man from Burgess Hill who exposed himself on a train has been jailed for a year, British Transport Police have said.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police said Shane Youngman, 43, of Icarus Avenue, admitted exposure and was jailed on Friday, February 7, at Crawley Magistrates’ Court.

He was also given a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) and a Criminal Behaviour Order for five years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard that Youngman was on a train from London Bridge on February 19, 2023, when he sat opposite the female victim.

Police said Shane Youngman, 43, of Icarus Avenue, Burgess Hill, was jailed on Friday, February 7, at Crawley Magistrates' Court

A British Transport Police spokesperson said: “Youngman stared at her, making her feel uncomfortable, before touching himself over his trousers and then exposing himself. The victim managed change carriages, but a short time later Youngman followed. In desperation, the woman moved again and told a group of other women what had happened. Police were called and Youngman was arrested at St Albans City railway station.”

The police spokesperson continued: “His SHPO prevents Youngman from: Travelling on the railway network or entering any railway station (including London Underground Stations, car parks or the station) unless he has notified his allocated offender manager or the relevant public protection unit at least 24 hours in advance; in which case he must either:

“1. a) Immediately purchase a valid ticket to travel using a registered bank card in his name only and then travel on the next available service to his destination, or b) Be in possession of a Contactless Bank Card or Oyster Card registered in his name only with sufficient funds and then travel on the next available service to his destination, or c) If alighting a train at a station he must then leave immediately or make his way directly to a connecting service where he must abide by (a) or (b).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“2. Approaching, following, touching, or making any attempts to communicate with any female (previously unknown to him) including that of a personal nature with any female in such a manner or for such a period of time as to cause harassment, alarm or distress, except for where it is inadvertent and not reasonably avoidable during lawful daily life (Such as in the course of their employment, a genuine emergency, travel enquiry with station staff etc.)

“3. Undoing, loosening, or removing, totally or partially, any item of clothing below the waist, whilst in any public place (save for when using toilet facilities with the door closed and locked).

“4. Not to touch himself in any way that would be considered lewd or obscene by a reasonable person in any public place.”

DC Stacey Adams said: “Youngman’s behaviour was absolutely disgusting and there is zero tolerance for this on the rail network. I would like to commend the victim for reporting what happened and thank the group of women on the train who helped her. Not only has Youngman received a custodial sentence, but he will also live with the restrictions of his SHPO for five years to prevent him reoffending. Tackling violence against women and girls is one of our key priorities. Anyone who is a victim of a sexual offence can report it discreetly to us by texting 61016. Always call 999 in an emergency.”