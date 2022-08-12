Burgess Hill man who invaded Brighton pitch during Women's Euro 2022 given three-year Football Banning Order

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police said Jack Cooper, 21, was seen approaching the goal mouth in front of the South Stand at Brighton’s stadium in Falmer on Wednesday, July 20.

It was during the England’s 2-1 extra-time win over Spain in the quarter-finals, police added.

Police said the incident was seen by a sell-out crowd inside the stadium and millions also watched on television in the UK and around the world.

A Burgess Hill man who entered the playing field during the UEFA Women’s Euro 20022 football tournament at Brighton & Hove Albion’s Amex Stadium has been given a three-year Football Banning Order, Sussex Police has reported. Picture by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images

But he was quickly detained by security staff and was arrested by police officers, and he was then charged, police added.

Police said he admitted going onto the playing area of a football match contrary to the Football (Offences) Act at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on August 11.

Police said Cooper, a sports coach, of Leylands Road, Burgess Hill, was sentenced to a three-year Football Banning Order.

The order bans him from attending football fixtures in the UK for three years and also places restrictions on him travelling abroad, police added.

Police said he was also ordered to pay a £40 fine, a £16 victim surcharge, and £85 court costs.

Sussex Police’s dedicated football officer PC Darren Balkham said: “This was an international tournament played to a global television audience.

“We have seen similar incidents like this in recent months, but entering the field at a football fixture is a criminal offence.