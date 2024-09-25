Burgess Hill: Teen charged with bike thefts, shoplifting and battery

By Matt Pole
Published 25th Sep 2024, 13:43 BST
Police have charged a teenager with bike thefts in Burgess Hill.

A 16-year-old boy from Burgess Hill, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with five offences.

Sussex Police said he has been charged with two counts of theft of a bike for incidents on July 24 and September 13; two counts of shoplifting on June 22 and August 9 and battery on 17 April.

All reported incidents took place in the town.

Police have charged a teenager with bike thefts in Burgess Hill. Picture by Jon Rigby

Police said he has been bailed with conditions and is due to appear before Worthing Youth Court on November 7.

Superintendent Imran Asghar said: “We have taken robust action following an increase in bike thefts and have been able to put a suspect before the courts.

“This is a deterrent to anyone who thinks they can get away with offending in the area. We will investigate a report and charge offenders when there are viable lines of inquiry.”

If anyone would like to report any information, or speak with officers, please contact police online or call 101 quoting Operation Jarrow.