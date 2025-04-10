Burgess Hill teenager charged with thefts of motorcycles, e-scooters and bicycle

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 16-year-old boy from Burgess Hill has been charged with theft of motorcycles, e-scooters and bicycles in the town, police have said.

Sussex Police said two motorcycles, two e-scooters and a bicycle were stolen and there was an attempt to steal another bicycle, all between July 24 and October 26 last year.

The boy has been remanded to a youth detention centre to appear at Worthing Youth Court on May 7.

The arrest forms part of Operation Denim, which includes drone activity and targeted patrols involving neighbourhood and response officers and detectives to target crime in Mid Sussex.

Anyone who has information relating to crime in the area is urged to contact the Mid Sussex neighbourhood policing team via 101, quoting Operation Denim. Always dial 999 in an emergency.