A burglar and his accomplice are now behind bars following a series of offences across six counties in South East England – including Sussex and Surrey.

Surrey Police said a string of residential and business burglaries occurred across Surrey, Sussex, Hampshire, Thames Valley, Avon and Somerset, and Wiltshire, between Tuesday, October 3 and Wednesday, November 8, 2023, often with multiple offences taking place each night.

Homes with high performance or 4x4 vehicles parked outside would be targeted and the keys and cars stolen under cover of darkness. In some cases, the houses themselves were also burgled with high value jewellery taken, the force said.

Surrey Police said the offenders fitted their getaway cars with stolen number plates to try and avoid detection.

There were also several ‘smash and grab’ offences at cigarette kiosks and on freestanding cash machines (ATMs) using crowbars, angle grinders, or even the stolen cars to ram their way into shops.

Police said CCTV from these offences shows how industrial waste or construction bags were stuffed to the brim with cigarettes before being hauled out of the store to a waiting vehicle.

When targeting cash machines, a length of blue strapping would be secured around the machine and attached to a stolen 4x4s which was then floored to try and drag it out - often destroying the whole store in the process.

At one cigarette break in Petworth in November, officers arriving at the scene had a crowbar thrown at them before the offenders raced off with their boot open sending stolen goods flying all over the road.

At other times they rammed and damaged police cars to make an escape but as the investigation progressed the net was starting to close in, police added.

Surrey Police said Dean Beldom, 32, of Burnham, Buckinghamshire, became the key suspect after he was forensically linked to several of the offences. His brother, Andrew Smith, 38, of New Haw, Surrey, was later also linked through investigative work around his mobile phone.

The force said Smith was wanted for absconding HMP Hollesley Bay in Suffolk on September 27, where he was serving a serving an 18-year sentence for assault occasioning actual bodily harm, failing to comply with the community requirements of a suspended sentence, and conspiracy to commit robbery.

On Thursday, November 9, police carried out a series of warrants and arrested Beldom and Smith. Surrey Police said the pair were charged with conspiracy to commit residential and non-residential burglary, and Smith was charged with an additional offence of obstructing a constable in their execution of their duty.

At their pre-trial plea hearings, Smith offered the following guilty pleas:

Escaping from lawful custody

Two counts of handling stolen goods

Being carried in a vehicle without the consent of the owner

Beldom pleaded guilty to the entire conspiracy, encompassing:

30 business burglaries

11 residential burglaries

Four attempted residential burglaries

Three attempted business burglaries

Three thefts of number plates

Two thefts of motor vehicle

Two attempted thefts of ATM machines

On Friday, July 5 at Guildford Crown Court, Dean Beldom was sentenced to a total of six years imprisonment for conspiracy to commit residential and non-residential burglary, conspiracy to steal, residential burglary with intent to steal, and possession of criminal property.

Surrey Police said Andrew Smith was sentenced to a total of six months for escaping lawful custody, two counts of handling stolen goods, and being carried in a vehicle without the consent of the owner.

Investigating officer Sergeant Sarah Wentworth said: “This is serious and organised crime driven entirely by greed.

“They showed no remorse and no regard for the damage caused or the risk posed to others as well as a blatant disregard for the criminal justice system.

“I would like to thank everyone who has contributed to this investigation for helping to put these men behind bars where they belong.”

The total value of items stolen was estimated to be more than £500,000 including £247,526 worth of vehicles, and £109,688.46 of cigarettes and tobacco, the force added.