A burglar attacked a man with a claw hammer when he broke into a house in Horsham.

Police say that the attack happened at a property in Merryfield Drive on May 29.

In another earlier incident, three burglars used crowbars to try and prise open the back door of a house in Thornden, Cowfold, at around 1pm on May 21. A police spokesperson said that the occupier, who was in a meeting at the time, “shouted at them and they left in a panic.”

Meanwhile, a TV and sound bar was stolen from a property in Lower Street, Pulborough, on May 25 when thieves forced open a door.

Police have CCTV footage showing a man dressed in black trying multiple door handles in Tern Avenue, Horsham, on May 29.

In another incident, a man in Granary Way, Horsham heard glass being smashed at his property during an attempted break-in on June 1.