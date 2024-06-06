Burglar attacks man with claw hammer during Horsham break-in
Police say that the attack happened at a property in Merryfield Drive on May 29.
In another earlier incident, three burglars used crowbars to try and prise open the back door of a house in Thornden, Cowfold, at around 1pm on May 21. A police spokesperson said that the occupier, who was in a meeting at the time, “shouted at them and they left in a panic.”
Meanwhile, a TV and sound bar was stolen from a property in Lower Street, Pulborough, on May 25 when thieves forced open a door.
Police have CCTV footage showing a man dressed in black trying multiple door handles in Tern Avenue, Horsham, on May 29.
In another incident, a man in Granary Way, Horsham heard glass being smashed at his property during an attempted break-in on June 1.
Anyone with any information about the incidents is asked to call police on 101.