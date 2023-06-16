NationalWorldTV
Burglar may have made off after being caught red-handed at a home in Crowborough

A burglar who broke into a house in Crowborough is believed to have made off after being disturbed by a homeowner, a Sussex Police spokesperson has said.
By Connor Gormley
Published 16th Jun 2023, 07:52 BST
Updated 16th Jun 2023, 07:52 BST

The man told officers he was woken by a radio in the lounge of his home in Aldervale Cottages at 3am on Saturday, June 10. Upon investigation, he found the back door open and indications that the burglar had entered through a kitchen window. Nothing was stolen, it seems, but a number of items were dropped on the lawn outside.

Officers and a crime scene examiner visited the scene and provided home security advice, a police officer said.

Police would like to hear from anyone with information about the incident, or who may have seen anything suspicious in the area that time of day or in the period leading up to it. Anyone with information is asked to contact Sussex Police or call 101, quoting serial number 22 of 13/06

Sussex Police

A spokesperson said: “We suggest that people in the area check their own properties to make sure that no attempts have been made to gain entry. As we enjoy this first real taste of summer, people should ensure that their homes are secure when they are out or off to bed.”

