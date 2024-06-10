Burglar targets two houses in Horsham in daylight raids on the same day

By Sarah Page
Published 10th Jun 2024, 14:04 BST
Police are appealing for information after a burglar targeted houses in Horsham in daylight raidsPolice are appealing for information after a burglar targeted houses in Horsham in daylight raids
A burglar targeted two houses in Horsham in daylight break-ins on the same day.

Police say that the incidents happened in the Merryfield Drive area of Horsham on May 29 between 9.30am and 2pm.

A spokesperson said: “The suspect is described as white, around 6', and wearing a fluorescent jacket.

“We are asking anyone who may have noticed anything suspicious, or have dash cam/CCTV footage from the road to make a report.“You can contact us online or by calling 101 quoting reference 466 of 29/05.”