Burglar targets two houses in Horsham in daylight raids on the same day
A burglar targeted two houses in Horsham in daylight break-ins on the same day.
Police say that the incidents happened in the Merryfield Drive area of Horsham on May 29 between 9.30am and 2pm.
A spokesperson said: “The suspect is described as white, around 6', and wearing a fluorescent jacket.
“We are asking anyone who may have noticed anything suspicious, or have dash cam/CCTV footage from the road to make a report.“You can contact us online or by calling 101 quoting reference 466 of 29/05.”