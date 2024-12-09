Burglars flee with safe after break-in at Sussex village property
Police say that the break-in happened at a property in New Hale Lane, Small Dole, just after 5pm on December 5.
Meanwhile, officers say that a string of parked vehicles were broken into at Corden Place, Codmore Hill, near Pulborough, during the early hours of December 2.
A spokesperson said: “Several neighbours have woken to find their vehicles broken into, with at least 10 affected.” The break-ins happened between 3am – 4am.
Kerves Lane in Horsham was targeted on November 25 when a person was spotted on CCTV trying car doors at around 4.20pm.
Thieves stole tools after breaking into vans in Church Close, Shipley; The Rise, Partridge Green, and at Hunters Mead, Partridge Green, on November 25.
Police say that a motorbike was stolen from a private off-street parking spot in Hurst Road, Horsham, on November 23. And, in another incident, cash and bank cards were stolen when a car was broken into at Greenway, Horsham, on December 3.
Anyone with any information about the incidents is asked to contact police on 101.