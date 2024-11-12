Burglars flee with safe from cafe which raises funds for Crawley hospice
Staff at the Crawley hospice said they were ‘devastated’ after discovering the theft from the Woodgate Hub community cafe at Pease Pottage.
A spokesperson said in a statement: “It's hard to believe that anyone would sink this low,” and added: “This is particularly upsetting as all money from our community Hub café goes towards charitably funding essential hospice care, which is needed now more than ever, as hospice funding remains under pressure.
“Our community Hub sits at the centre of the Woodgate community, so we’d also urge other residents to be vigilant of their own properties.
“Even though this is a horrible incident, we’re relieved that none of our staff and volunteers were present or hurt. We continue to be grateful to everyone who visits our Hub and/or volunteers their time with us. Your support makes a difference to people when it matters most
“Please continue to visit our Hub for drinks, homecooked food, cakes and a warm welcome. Or to donate to support our hospice please visit: www.stch.org.uk/donate
A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We can confirm a safe containing a quantity of cash was reported stolen during a burglary at the Woodgate Hub in Pease Pottage on Friday morning.
“Police enquiries are ongoing, and anyone with any information about the incident is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 353 of 08/11.”