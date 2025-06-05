Burglars flee with tills in raid on Horsham Co-op

Burglars got away with two tills, vodka and chocolates when they raided a Horsham Co-op store.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The thieves struck in the early hours of Wednesday (June 4) at the Co-op in Lintot Square, Southwater.

Sussex Police forensic experts attended the scene. A spokesperson: “Our enquiries are ongoing at this time.

“Anyone who saw what happened, or captured any dash cam, CCTV or mobile footage, is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting crime reference 47250107087.”