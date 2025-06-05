Burglars flee with tills in raid on Horsham Co-op
Burglars got away with two tills, vodka and chocolates when they raided a Horsham Co-op store.
The thieves struck in the early hours of Wednesday (June 4) at the Co-op in Lintot Square, Southwater.
Sussex Police forensic experts attended the scene. A spokesperson: “Our enquiries are ongoing at this time.
“Anyone who saw what happened, or captured any dash cam, CCTV or mobile footage, is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting crime reference 47250107087.”