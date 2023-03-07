Burglars have been on the prowl in a South Downs village over the past week.

Police say that power tools were stolen from an outbuilding at a property in Greyfriars Lane in Storrington between 6pm on February 27 and noon the following day.

An outboard motor was stolen when a garden shed in the same road was broken into some time between mid February and March 4.

Officers say that a lock was broken off a shed in Chantry Lane, Storrington, between 6pm on March 5 and 10am the following morning but it is not thought anything was stolen.

Another property in Chantry Lane was targeted between midnight and 4am on March 6 when an unsuccesful attempt was made to enter a garage.

Burglars broke a bedroom window in a house in Southdown Way, Storrington at around 1.30am today (March 7). Police say that damage was caused but nothing was stolen.

