Burglars go on the prowl in South Downs village

Burglars have been on the prowl in a South Downs village over the past week.

By Sarah Page
3 minutes ago
Updated 7th Mar 2023, 1:01pm

Police say that power tools were stolen from an outbuilding at a property in Greyfriars Lane in Storrington between 6pm on February 27 and noon the following day.

An outboard motor was stolen when a garden shed in the same road was broken into some time between mid February and March 4.

Officers say that a lock was broken off a shed in Chantry Lane, Storrington, between 6pm on March 5 and 10am the following morning but it is not thought anything was stolen.

Burglars have been targeting a number of properties in a South Downs village over the past week
Another property in Chantry Lane was targeted between midnight and 4am on March 6 when an unsuccesful attempt was made to enter a garage.

Burglars broke a bedroom window in a house in Southdown Way, Storrington at around 1.30am today (March 7). Police say that damage was caused but nothing was stolen.

Anyone with any information about the incidents is asked to call police on 101.