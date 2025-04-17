Burglars ransack house and flee with bank cards after Horsham break-in
Police say that the break-in happened at a property in Crawley Road, Horsham, between 11am and 2pm on April 5.
The thieves smashed rear patio doors to get their way into the house.
Police say there has also been a series of break-ins at sheds in the area. Bikes were stolen from one in Cowfold Road, Cowfold; Manor Close in Storrington, and at Kings Gate in Horsham.
Attempted break-ins were also made at properties in Arthur Road, Horsham, and at Rakers Ridge in Horsham. And, in another incident, a solar light and padlock were stolen from a shed at a house in Blenheim Road, Horsham.
Anyone with any information about the burglaries is asked to call police on 101.