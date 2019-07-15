Burglars steal 29 saxophones worth thousands of pounds from Crowborough warehouse

Police are investigating the theft of 29 high-value saxophones, worth several thousands of pounds, taken during a burglary in Crowborough.

Intruders are thought to have forced their way into the warehouse at Saxophones UK’s premises in Farningham Road between 11.30pm and 3.45am on July 14 when alarms sounded, said police.

Officers investigating the burglary have not ruled out the possibility that it may be linked to earlier thefts and attempted break-ins at the premises, when again thousands of pounds worth of instruments were targeted.

Sergeant Amy Mason, of Wealden Police, said: “We would like to hear from anyone who may have seen or heard suspicious activity on the night of the crime, or who recalls seeing anything usual in the area in the days leading up to it.”

Contact Sussex Police online or by phoning 101, quoting serial 248 of 14/07. Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.