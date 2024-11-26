Burglars steal Amazon parcels during Horsham break-in

Burglars stole two Amazon parcels when they broke into the garage of a Horsham property.

Police say that the break-in happened at around 9pm on Novermber 19 at Smith Barn, Horsham.

In other earlier separate incidents, a person was spotted trying car doors in Weald Close and in Cook Road, Horsham, on November 10. And, on the same night, say police, a vehicle was broken into in Erica Way, Horsham.

Cash was stolen when a vehicle was ransacked in Paget Close, Horsham, on November 14 and another car was broken into the same night in Weald Close.

Police are investigating a number of house and vehicle break-ins in HorshamPolice are investigating a number of house and vehicle break-ins in Horsham
Officers say that tools were stolen after thieves drilled a side door of a van in Wisborough Lane, Storrington, at around 9.30am on November 15. Another van was broken into later the same day in Brighton Road, Horsham.

Meanwhile, a moped was stolen from Curbey Close in West Chiltington on November 17 and a bank card was snatched from a car in Fairbank Road, Southwater, the same day.

Thieves escaped with £100 after breaking into a car in Cootes Avenue, Horsham, on November 20.

Anyone with any information about the incidents is asked to call police on 101.

