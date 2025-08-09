Burglars stole motorcycle worth £11,000 from West Sussex village

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton

Chief Reporter

Published 9th Aug 2025, 10:41 BST
The police have launched an investigation after a new motorcycle was stolen from a garage, at a house in the Horsham district.

Sussex Police said burglars targeted a property in Partridge Green and ‘stole a motorcycle’ in the early hours of Thursday (August 7).

"The distinctive new Triumph Street Triple 76R motorcycle, registration KR25 NTL, is worth £11,000,” a police statement read.

"It was stolen from the garage after burglars entered a house in Staples Hill at about 1.30am.”

The police want to hear from anyone who has CCTV, or dashcam footage, from this area.

If you can help with the investigation, call 101, quoting CAD 67 of 07/08.

