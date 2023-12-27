Burglars target co-op store in West Sussex; police launch investigation
Sussex Police said officers were called to a ‘report of a business burglary’ at Co-op in Ham Road, Shoreham at around 11.40pm on Tuesday (December 26).
"Officers attended the incident and money was found to have been stolen from the tills,” a police spokesperson said.
"It is believed three men broke into the shop.
"Enquiries are ongoing and witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to contact police online or call 101 quoting serial 1060 of 26/12.”
The Co-operative Group has also issued a statement.
It read: "We can confirm that an incident took place at our Ham Road, Shoreham store at around 11.37pm on 26th December.
"The store is expected to re-open later today to serve the community. We appeal for anyone who may have seen or heard anything to come forward to the police, who are investigating.”