An investigation is underway after a burglary at a Co-op store in West Sussex.

Sussex Police said officers were called to a ‘report of a business burglary’ at Co-op in Ham Road, Shoreham at around 11.40pm on Tuesday (December 26).

"Officers attended the incident and money was found to have been stolen from the tills,” a police spokesperson said.

"It is believed three men broke into the shop.

Sussex Police said officers were called to a ‘report of a business burglary’ at Co-op in Ham Road, Shoreham. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

"Enquiries are ongoing and witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to contact police online or call 101 quoting serial 1060 of 26/12.”

The Co-operative Group has also issued a statement.

It read: "We can confirm that an incident took place at our Ham Road, Shoreham store at around 11.37pm on 26th December.