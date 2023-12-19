Burglars target Crawley Co-op stores and string of others in nearby towns
Police say that 10 break-ins were reported between December 14 and 15 and they believe that all the incidents are linked. Detectives are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.
Two Co-op shops in Pound Hill were targeted along with one in Ifield Drive, and one in Brighton Road, Horley. Four Co-ops in Horsham were broken into, along with one in Forest Row and another in Haywards Heath.
Police say that a number of the incidents were attempted break-ins, and nothing was stolen. However, a quantity of cash was snatched from a till during one break-in in Horsham.
And, they say, a further incident took place on December 17 at B&M in County Oak, Crawley, where two tills were stolen.
Police say that no arrests have been made so far.
Detective Inspector Martin Drabble said: “We are treating these incidents seriously and there will be an increased police presence around the affected stores. Our investigation is ongoing.
“If you have any information, you are urged to contact police online or call 101 quoting Operation Forge.
“Alternatively, witnesses are also asked to contact Crimestoppers to help our investigation.”