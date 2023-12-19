Burglars have targeted a Co-op store in Haywards Heath and others in nearby towns in a two-day crime spree.

Police say that 10 break-ins were reported between December 14 and 15 and they believe that all the incidents are linked. Detectives are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

The Co-op shop in Franklyn Road, Haywards Heath, was among those targeted along with four other Co-ops in Horsham, three in Crawley and one in Hartfield Road, Forest Row.

Police say that a number of the incidents were attempted break-ins, and nothing was stolen. However, a quantity of cash was snatched from a till during one of the break-ins in Horsham. And a further incident took place on December 17 at B&M in County Oak, Crawley, where two tills were stolen.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses after a Haywards Heath Co-op store was among a number of Co-ops across north Sussex targeted by burglars

Police say that no arrests have been made so far.

Detective Inspector Martin Drabble said: “We are treating these incidents seriously and there will be an increased police presence around the affected stores. Our investigation is ongoing.

“If you have any information, you are urged to contact police online or call 101 quoting Operation Forge.