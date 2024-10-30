Burglars target house in village between Horsham and Crawley
Police say that glass was smashed in a rear patio door of a property in Calvert Link, Faygate, during the burglary yesterday (October 29).
Officers attended the scene after being alerted by a neighbour.
In another incident, two bicycles were stolen from a shed at a house in Parsonage Road, Horsham, on October 25.
Police say that one of the bikes was later found behind a neighbour’s house but the other is still missing.
Officers say they have had a report of ‘suspicious activity’ in the area recently with vehicles interfered with and ‘suspicious males wandering around during the early hours.’
Anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101.