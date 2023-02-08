Properties in the same Horsham road were targeted by burglars last week.

Police say that the rear door of a house in St Leonards Park, Horsham, was damaged when burglars broke in overnight between January 30 – 31.

And an attempted break-in was made at another property in St Leonards Park at around 1.30am on January 31.

Police say that another attempted break-in was made in Billingshurst Road, Broadbridge Heath, between February 2 – 3.

Anyone with any information about the incidents is asked to call Sussex Police on 101

In other crimes, number plates were stolen from a Dacia Duster in Piries Place, Horsham, on February 1 while a cycle helmet was stolen from a Honda CBR in Piries Place the following day.

A mountain bike was stolen from the rear of a BMW X3 in London Road, Pulborough, on January 31 and a Triumph motorcycle was stolen from North Street, Horsham, on February 4.