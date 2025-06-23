Burglars target salon in Worthing; police dog helps to retrieve money box
Sussex Police said officers were called to a ‘report of a burglary’ at Spring Hair Boutique in Worthing – at around 1.20am, on Monday, June 2.
“The front window was smashed, and a money box was taken,” a police spokesperson said.
"Officers, with the help of Police Dog Raven, were able to track down a money box believed to be the one stolen from the salon.”
Anyone with information is asked to report it to Sussex Police online – or by calling 101, quoting serial 52 of 02/06.
