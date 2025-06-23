A police dog helped to find a money box which was stolen from a salon in Worthing.

Sussex Police said officers were called to a ‘report of a burglary’ at Spring Hair Boutique in Worthing – at around 1.20am, on Monday, June 2.

“The front window was smashed, and a money box was taken,” a police spokesperson said.

"Officers, with the help of Police Dog Raven, were able to track down a money box believed to be the one stolen from the salon.”

Anyone with information is asked to report it to Sussex Police online – or by calling 101, quoting serial 52 of 02/06.

PD Raven was also recently credited with tracking down a suspect, after man was attacked with a rolling pin in Montague Street. Read more about that incident at https://www.sussexexpress.co.uk/news/crime/worthing-town-centre-assault-suspect-found-hiding-behind-stairs-after-man-attacked-with-a-rolling-pin-5172217