Burglars have targeted a string of Co-op stores in a two-day spree across Horsham and neighbouring towns.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police say that 10 break-ins were reported between December 14 and 15 and they believe that all the incidents are linked.

Detectives are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

The shops which were targeted were: North Parade, Horsham; Lintot Square, Southwater; Tanfield Centre, Horsham; Fitzalan Road, Horsham. There were also two incidents in Pound Hill, Crawley, and one in Ifield Drive, Crawley, along with Brighton Road, Horley; Hartfield Road, Forest Row; and Franklyn Road, Haywards Heath.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detectives are appealing for information after a string of break-ins at Co-op stores across Horsham and nearby towns

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police say that a number of the incidents were attempted break-ins, and nothing was stolen. However, a quantity of cash was snatched from a till during the break in at North Parade, Horsham.

A further incident took place on December 17 at B&M in County Oak, Crawley, where two tills were stolen.

Police say that no arrests have been made so far.

Detective Inspector Martin Drabble said: “We are treating these incidents seriously and there will be an increased police presence around the affected stores. Our investigation is ongoing.

“If you have any information, you are urged to contact police online or call 101 quoting Operation Forge.