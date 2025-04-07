Burglars use brick to smash their way into West Sussex village property
Sussex Police say that the thieves smashed a window with the brick at the house in The Street, Slinfold, before fleeing with some tools. The break-in happened between 5pm on March 29 and 7am the following day.
Police say tools were also stolen when a property in Station Road, Cowfold, was broken into, also on March 29, at around 4pm.
In another incident, a car parked in Spruce Hill Brook, Faygate, near Horsham, was keyed five times in different places. The damage was caused some time between 6.30pm on March 29 and 10.15am the following day.
Meanwhile, police say that car windows were smashed in separate incidents in College Hill, Steyning, and in Store Meadow, Storrington.
Anyone with any information about what happened is asked to call police on 101.