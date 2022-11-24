Edit Account-Sign Out
Burglary alerts in Burgess Hill and Haywards Heath: high value bicycle stolen

Sussex Police have issued two burglary alerts for the past week.

By Lawrence Smith
4 minutes ago

The first was a break-in at a property in Park Road.

Police said the incicent is believed to have happened between 8am and 5pm on Tuesday, November 15.

A police spokesperson said: “Entry point via back door where door had been forced open, no current line of enquiry.” The crime reference is 0950.

Sussex Police have issued burglary alerts about two incidents in Mid Sussex
Police said the second incident involved a garage being broken into on Wednesday, November 16, at about 2am on Dellney Avenue in Haywards Heath. The crime reference is 0208. Police said a ‘high value bicycle’ was stolen (Open WI.D.E Frame, small light grey) but there is no current line of enquiry.

People with information about either of these incidents can report it online at www.sussex.police.uk or by calling 101. Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111, or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.