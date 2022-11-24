Sussex Police have issued two burglary alerts for the past week.

The first was a break-in at a property in Park Road.

Police said the incicent is believed to have happened between 8am and 5pm on Tuesday, November 15.

A police spokesperson said: “Entry point via back door where door had been forced open, no current line of enquiry.” The crime reference is 0950.

Police said the second incident involved a garage being broken into on Wednesday, November 16, at about 2am on Dellney Avenue in Haywards Heath. The crime reference is 0208. Police said a ‘high value bicycle’ was stolen (Open WI.D.E Frame, small light grey) but there is no current line of enquiry.

