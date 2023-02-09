Sussex Police have issued two burglary alerts after incidents in East Grinstead over the past fortnight.

The first, dated January 31, happened at Chaucer Avenue.

Police said that a garage attached to a property was broken into between Christmas and the end of January with a ‘large quantity of tools stolen’. The crime reference is 1047.

The second incident is dated February 9 and happened at Farm Close.

Sussex Police have issues two burglary alerts after incidents in East Grinstead

A police spokesperson said: “Property broken into overnight, car keys and wallet stolen, along with vehicle, BMW touring estate vehicle registration YF18 BVL.” The crime reference is 0240.

People who have any information about these incidents can call 101, quoting the reference number. Alternatively, people can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111, or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org. People can also go to www.sussex.police.uk and fill in a non-emergency form.