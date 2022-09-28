Edit Account-Sign Out
Burglary alerts in Lindfield, Scaynes Hill and East Grinstead: quad bike, cash and bank cards stolen

Sussex Police have reported three burglaries in Mid Sussex over the past week.

By Lawrence Smith
Wednesday, 28th September 2022, 1:13 pm

The first incident, dated September 23, took place in Hammerwood Road, Ashurst Wood, East Grinstead.

Police said a property was broken into while the occupants were away, with someone gaining entry via the French doors at the rear.

An ‘untidy search was made’, said police, adding that the victim was unsure if anything was taken at the time of the report.

Sussex Police have issued burglary alerts about three incidents in Mid Sussex

The crime reference number is 1120.

The second incident took place between 6pm on Friday, September 23, and 7.30am on Saturday, September 24, at Lewes Road, Scaynes Hill.

Police said a quad bike was stolen.

The reference is 0278.

The third incident took place overnight on Tuesday, September 27, at Newton Road, Lindfield.

Police said someone gained access to the property via an unlocked back door and a bag was stolen containing cash and bank cards.

Reference: 0811.

Anyone with information can call 101, quoting the reference number provided.