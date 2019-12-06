Burglary at Lewes house: police appealing for witnesses

Police are investigating a burglary at a house in Lewes.

A number of items were stolen in the burglary – including the watch pictured.

A watch stolen in the burglary in Lewes. 'Picture: Sussex Police

Officers were called to the house in Glebe Close on Monday, November 15.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “It is thought the break-in happened during the afternoon, around 5pm, while the occupiers were away.

“The offenders stole a number of personal items including a MacBook Pro, jewellery including a gold geometric fox necklace, and two white and gold children’s enamel cases decorated with pictures of toys and with an engraved message.

“A couple of watches were also stolen – one with a brown strap (pictured) – and a silver Fossil watch with a white dial face.

“Police are appealing for anyone who was in the Winterbourne area of Lewes on that day to report any suspicious behaviour or any other information that could be relevant to the investigation.

“Officers are also keen to hear from anyone who was driving around that area who may have dashcam footage.”

Anyone who has seen any of the items mentioned by police is asked to make contact with the force as soon as possible.

They can report online or call Sussex Police on 101 quoting serial 1046 of 15/11.

Alternatively, they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.