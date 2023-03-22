Burglary in Crawley: 'Quantity of medication' taken from pharmacy in Tilgate

Police responded to a report of an incident at Kamsons Pharmacy, in Tilgate. A forensic team also attended the scene.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “At 7.05am on Wednesday (March 22) police responded to a report of a burglary to a pharmacy in Tilgate Parade, Tilgate. Officers, including forensic team, attended the scene.
“A quantity of medication was taken from the shop.
“Anyone with information which could assist officers with their investigation is asked to report it to police online or call 101 quoting serial number 219 of 22/03.
“This can also be reported to independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”