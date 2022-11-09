Burglary in Worthing: Two men arrested at railway station charged after stealing 'quantity of cash' from Greggs
Two men who were arrested at Worthing railway station on Monday, October 17, have been charged with a burglary at Greggs, Sussex Police has reported.
Police were alerted to the incident after an alarm was activated at the premises in Montague Street, Worthing, about 4am on Sunday, October 9, Sussex Police said.
A quantity of cash was confirmed stolen, police added.
Sussex Police said, following enquiries, Patrick Knight, 51, of no fixed address, and Robert May, 48, also of no fixed address, were arrested on suspicion of burglary.
Police said both men have been charged with the offence; Knight has been released on bail and May has been remanded in custody, to appear for trial at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on January 25.