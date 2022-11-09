Police were alerted to the incident after an alarm was activated at the premises in Montague Street, Worthing, about 4am on Sunday, October 9, Sussex Police said.

A quantity of cash was confirmed stolen, police added.

Sussex Police said, following enquiries, Patrick Knight, 51, of no fixed address, and Robert May, 48, also of no fixed address, were arrested on suspicion of burglary.

Two men who were arrested at Worthing railway station on Monday, October 17, have been charged with a burglary at Greggs, Sussex Police has reported

