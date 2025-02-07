According to a court document, Gilbert Kmiecik, 57 – of Mitchelldean in Peacehaven – drove a Big Lemon bus whilst above the alcohol level limit.
The incident was reported on St George’s Place, Brighton on December 20, 2024.
An alcohol breath test showed the bus driver had 148 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, the court document stated.
The defendant has since pleaded guilty in court, the document confirmed.
The Brighton Magistrates’ Court case was this week adjourned, whilst a pre-sentencing report is prepared.