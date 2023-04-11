Sussex Police are looking to identify this man after a bus driver was threatened and abused in Crawley.

Police said the driver of the number 100 bus from Crawley Bus Station reported being targeted by a passenger between around 1.10pm and 1.20pm on Thursday, 23 March.

The suspect is described as a 5’8” white man, 29 to 35 years old, with short dark brown hair, Sussex Police added.

Police said he was wearing a black jumped with a black body warmer, black tracksuit bottoms and trainers.

Sussex Police are looking to identify this man after a bus driver was threatened and abused in Crawley. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

He was with a woman and a black and white dog, Sussex Police added.

