Police said the driver of the number 100 bus from Crawley Bus Station reported being targeted by a passenger between around 1.10pm and 1.20pm on Thursday, 23 March.
The suspect is described as a 5’8” white man, 29 to 35 years old, with short dark brown hair, Sussex Police added.
Police said he was wearing a black jumped with a black body warmer, black tracksuit bottoms and trainers.
He was with a woman and a black and white dog, Sussex Police added.
If you recognise him or have any information that could help with the investigation, contact police online or via 101, quoting serial 440 of 26/03.