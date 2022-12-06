Sussex Police said they are seeking to identify two people in connection with a break-in at a restaurant in Horsham on Saturday, December 3.

Police said they received a report of a burglary at a restaurant in Market Square at around 2.30am, in which a number of valuable items were stolen.

Police said two men were caught on the store’s CCTV around the time of the break-in.

A police spokesperson said: “One is described as a white man in his 30s with a tattoo on the right side of his neck and a dark, short full beard. He was wearing a flat cap, dark puffa coat and light-coloured tracksuit bottoms. The other is a black man in his 30s, wearing a light-coloured puffa jacket. He also has a distinctive walk.

“The pair were seen to leave the scene in a white Audi A5 with damage to its passenger side, exiting Market Square onto Carfax in the direction of North Street.”