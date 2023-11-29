BREAKING

Buxted teenager arrested following collision between van and motorcycle in Heathfield

A teenager from Buxted has been arrested in connection with a collision between a van and a motorcycle in Heathfield, Sussex Police have reported.
By Matt Pole
Published 29th Nov 2023, 18:05 GMT
Updated 29th Nov 2023, 18:06 GMT
Police said an off-duty officer witnessed a collision on the High Street and Springwood Road junction in Heathfield at around 4pm on November 15.

A motorcyclist reportedly collided with a van before making off from the scene, Sussex Police added.

Following a foot pursuit, a 16-year-old boy from Buxted was detained, police reported.

A teenager from Buxted has been arrested in connection with a collision between a van and a motorcycle in Heathfield, Sussex Police have reported. Picture contributedA teenager from Buxted has been arrested in connection with a collision between a van and a motorcycle in Heathfield, Sussex Police have reported. Picture contributed
Sussex Police said the teenager had been arrested on suspicion of theft of a motorcycle, driving without insurance, and failing to stop, and released on bail whilst the investigation continues.

