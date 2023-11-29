Buxted teenager arrested following collision between van and motorcycle in Heathfield
Police said an off-duty officer witnessed a collision on the High Street and Springwood Road junction in Heathfield at around 4pm on November 15.
A motorcyclist reportedly collided with a van before making off from the scene, Sussex Police added.
Following a foot pursuit, a 16-year-old boy from Buxted was detained, police reported.
Sussex Police said the teenager had been arrested on suspicion of theft of a motorcycle, driving without insurance, and failing to stop, and released on bail whilst the investigation continues.
