A teenager from Buxted has been arrested in connection with a collision between a van and a motorcycle in Heathfield, Sussex Police have reported.

Police said an off-duty officer witnessed a collision on the High Street and Springwood Road junction in Heathfield at around 4pm on November 15.

A motorcyclist reportedly collided with a van before making off from the scene, Sussex Police added.

Following a foot pursuit, a 16-year-old boy from Buxted was detained, police reported.

Sussex Police said the teenager had been arrested on suspicion of theft of a motorcycle, driving without insurance, and failing to stop, and released on bail whilst the investigation continues.

