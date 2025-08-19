Call 999 if you see missing Crawley teen

By Matt Pole
Published 19th Aug 2025, 11:36 BST
Police have urged anyone who has seen a missing teenager from Crawley to call 999.

Sussex Police are seeking to locate 18-year-old Melissa, who was last seen at 6pm on Sunday (August 17).

Melissa also has links to London and Birmingham, the force added.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “We are looking for missing Melissa from Crawley.

Police are looking for missing Melissa from Crawley. Picture courtesy of Sussex Policeplaceholder image
Police are looking for missing Melissa from Crawley. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

“The 18-year-old was last seen on Sunday (17 August) at 6pm.

“Melissa is 5’ 3” with shoulder length brown hair and has a rose tattoo on her neck, a lion tattoo on her right arm and a faded heart tattoo by her left eye.

“She was last seen wearing grey trousers, a grey top and possibly white Croc shoes.

“She also has links to London and Birmingham.

“If you see Melissa, phone 999 quoting serial 401 of 18/08.”

