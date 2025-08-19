Call 999 if you see missing Crawley teen
Sussex Police are seeking to locate 18-year-old Melissa, who was last seen at 6pm on Sunday (August 17).
Melissa also has links to London and Birmingham, the force added.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “We are looking for missing Melissa from Crawley.
“The 18-year-old was last seen on Sunday (17 August) at 6pm.
“Melissa is 5’ 3” with shoulder length brown hair and has a rose tattoo on her neck, a lion tattoo on her right arm and a faded heart tattoo by her left eye.
“She was last seen wearing grey trousers, a grey top and possibly white Croc shoes.
“If you see Melissa, phone 999 quoting serial 401 of 18/08.”