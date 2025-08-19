Call 999 if you see missing Crawley teen

Police have urged anyone who has seen a missing teenager from Crawley to call 999.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sussex Police are seeking to locate 18-year-old Melissa, who was last seen at 6pm on Sunday (August 17).

Melissa also has links to London and Birmingham, the force added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “We are looking for missing Melissa from Crawley.

Police are looking for missing Melissa from Crawley. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

“The 18-year-old was last seen on Sunday (17 August) at 6pm.

“Melissa is 5’ 3” with shoulder length brown hair and has a rose tattoo on her neck, a lion tattoo on her right arm and a faded heart tattoo by her left eye.

“She was last seen wearing grey trousers, a grey top and possibly white Croc shoes.

“She also has links to London and Birmingham.

“If you see Melissa, phone 999 quoting serial 401 of 18/08.”