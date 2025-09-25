Call 999 if you see this wanted man who is 'known to frequent the Worthing area'
The police are searching for a wanted man in Worthing.
Adur and Worthing Police issued an appeal on Thursday, September 25.
"Can you help us find Mark Coop, who is wanted in connection with stalking offences?” a social media post read.
"Coop is 37, around 5ft 9in, and has light brown hair and green eyes.
"Coop is known to frequent the Worthing area, and we ask that if you see him, or can help police to locate him, you make a report.
"Information can be reported by calling 999 quoting reference 73 of 30/08.”