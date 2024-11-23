Call 999 if you see this wanted man with links across East Sussex

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton

Chief Reporter

Published 23rd Nov 2024, 08:39 GMT
The police are searching for a wanted man, who has links across East Sussex.

Sussex Police issued an urgent appeal on social media on Saturday morning (November 23).

"We are seeking to locate Carl Bond who is wanted on suspicion of harassment in East Sussex,” the post read.

"The 34-year-old – of no fixed address – has links to the Wealden area, Hailsham and Eastbourne.”

Anyone who sees Carl, ‘or knows his whereabouts’, is asked to report it to Sussex Police.

“Information can be reported to us online or by calling 999 and quoting serial 1038 of 15/06,” the police added.

"Alternatively, contact CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

Carl Bond has links to the Wealden area, Hailsham and Eastbourne, police said.

1. Police search for wanted man

Carl Bond has links to the Wealden area, Hailsham and Eastbourne, police said. Photo: Sussex Police

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice