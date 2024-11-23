Sussex Police issued an urgent appeal on social media on Saturday morning (November 23).

"We are seeking to locate Carl Bond who is wanted on suspicion of harassment in East Sussex,” the post read.

"The 34-year-old – of no fixed address – has links to the Wealden area, Hailsham and Eastbourne.”

Anyone who sees Carl, ‘or knows his whereabouts’, is asked to report it to Sussex Police.

“Information can be reported to us online or by calling 999 and quoting serial 1038 of 15/06,” the police added.

"Alternatively, contact CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”